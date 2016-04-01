Joop Bollen Makes First Court Appearance

Arrested Thursday on Charges Related to E.B. 5 Scandal

by Josh Bixler

Joop Bollen is facing a maximum of ten years in prison and a $20,000 fine if found guilty of each of his five felony accounts.

Bollen is charged with five counts of Unauthorized Disposal of Personal Property Subject to Security Interest.

Each charge carries a maximum of two years in jail and a $4,000 fine.

After a lengthy investigation, Attorney General, Marty Jackley, said they’ve gather enough information to arrest Bollen.

“It’s the state’s position that Mr. Bollen inappropriately converted or disposed of that security interest in about $1.25 Million,” said Jackley.

Bollen made his first appearance in court Friday in Aberdeen following his arrest Thursday.

The arrest stems from an investigation into South Dakota’s E.B. 5 visa investment program and the then Bollen-run South Dakota Regional Center.

That investigation found around $5 million of state funds missing.

Jackley said he and the State believe Bollen used over a million dollars for personal use.

“Some of that money, about $400,000 was used in relation to Egyptian art. About $300,000 of those funds were in relation to TIF funds in Brown County. It’s outlined that that generated an additional profit of about $32,500, alone, in 2015,” said Jackley.

After a long delay in the timeline of the investigation, Jackley said certain “developments” were found in December 2015.

He noted transactions made between February and June 2012, connecting Bollen’s name to accounts, led them to issue the charges.

He said the time-consuming nature of financial investigations has drawn out the probe’s timeline.

“You have a lot of documents. You often times rely upon expertise outside of your office. That includes auditors and other particular areas,” Jackley said.

Bollen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 13th.

Jackley said that could change if the case moves to a Grand Jury.

Bollen’s partner with the E.B. 5 program was former Department of Tourism and State Development Secretary, Richard Benda, was being investigated for theft and misuse in 2013.

Benda committed suicide in October 2013 before charges were filed.