Nesiba On Leave Of Absence From SD Senate Dem. Caucus

by WLTZ

Following his arrest on sexual contact charges, the South Dakota Democratic Party says Dr. Reynold Nesiba will be on a leave of absence from the Senate Democratic Caucus.

“Effective immediately, Dr. Nesiba will be on a leave of absence from the Senate Democratic Caucus pending the outcome of these charges. While our legal system determines his guilt or innocence, having such serious allegations pending against him will greatly impede his ability to be an effective legislator and distract from the important work of the Caucus in creating a more transparent state government.”

“During this leave of absence, Dr. Nesiba’s will not be allowed to attend any Caucus meetings before or during the Legislative Session. At the conclusion of Dr. Nesiba’s legal proceedings we will re-evaluate his role within our Caucus.”

Nesiba was recently elected to the South Dakota Senate and is an economics professor at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. Nesiba is also on leave from Augustana.