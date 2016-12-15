Recipe: Holiday Drinks from the FitChic

by Sarah Blakely

The FitChic Annie Mello from CPMFITness shares some low-calorie drink ideas for the adults that can also be substituted to be mocktails, too.

Fit Chic Pumpkin Martini

4 oz Vanilla Vodka (3 olives or sSmirnoff)

1 teaspoon of stevia

5 oz coconut creamer

2 Tbsp Pumpkin Puree

Pumpkin Pie Spice and cinnamon to taste

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously for at least 10 seconds (until the puree is completely dissolved). Strain into the prepared martini glass and serve

Fit Chic Candy Cane Champagne



1 bottle chilled Champagne or Prosecco

White Creme de Cocoa

candy canes for decoration

Directions: Fill champagne glasses 1/3 full with White Creme de Cocoa and then the rest of the way with chilled Champagne (pour slowly so it doesn’t over flow). Garnish with a whole candy cane.

Merry Mules

1 solid copper mug

Ice

2 ounces gin or vodka (I use titos vodka)

4-6 ounces diet ginger beer

2 ounces cranberry juice

Handful of cranberries, for garnish

Rosemary sprig, for garnish

1 tsp of lime juice

Directions: Squeeze the lime into the copper mug. Fill mug with ice and pour vodka (or gin), diet ginger beer, and cranberry juice over ice. Garnish with cranberries and rosemary sprig. Stir and enjoy!