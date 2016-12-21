Berlin Attack Prompts High Security In US Cities For Holiday

by Adel Toay

NEW YORK – Police in U.S. cities have stepped up security at places where Christmas shoppers gather following a deadly truck attack in Berlin.

In Manhattan, police dispatched heavily armed counterterrorism officers to stand guard at crowded Christmas markets in Union Square, Bryant Park and Columbus Circle only an hour after news broke on Monday about the Berlin attack.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the precautions “a very sad reality.”

Police officials in Chicago and San Francisco said similar measures were being taken there.