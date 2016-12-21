Feds Order Correction To Plan To North Dakota Pipeline Owner

by Adel Toay

BILLINGS – Federal regulators have outlined corrective steps that must take place before a company may restart a pipeline that leaked 176,000 gallons of oil into and along a creek in western North Dakota.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued the order Tuesday to Belle Fourche Pipeline Co.

Company spokeswoman Wendy Owen says the order is under review

A landowner spotted the spill Dec. 5, after the company’s monitoring equipment failed to detect the rupture.

The company says erosion of a hillside might have ruptured the pipe, but the cause is still being investigated. A precise location of the break is unknown.

The federal agency’s order requires the company to excavate the pipeline in the area of the break, including where it’s placed 45 feet below the creek bed.