Fourth Annual Downtown Burger Battle Begins Monday, January 2nd

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. presents the fourth annual Downtown Burger Battle promotion, which kicks off on Monday, January 2, and continues through January 31, 2017.

Seven downtown restaurants will compete in this year’s battle with a specialty burger, which the public can order and rate in five different categories: Patty, Toppings, Bun, Presentation, and Value.

Past Burger Battle champs include: JL Beers “Humpty Dumpty” (2014), Skelly’s Pub “Truffled Leek and Creamy Blue Cheese Burger” (2015), and The Market “Market Charcuterie Burger” (2016).

This year’s contenders include:

The Phillips Avenue Diner
The Market
Ode To Food & Drinks
CRAVE Restaurant
JL Beers
Wiley’s Tavern
Five Guys Burgers & Fries

Entry into a prize drawing will be awarded each time customers turn in their rate card for a featured burger at any of the seven participating restaurants. The prize is a gift card to all seven restaurants, and the drawing will be held at the conclusion of the promotion.

Customers can also enter to win one restaurant gift card in weekly drawings by posting a photo of a featured burger to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag with the restaurant name and #BurgerBattle17.

 

