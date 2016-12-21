Fourth Annual Downtown Burger Battle Begins Monday, January 2nd

by Adel Toay

1/6 Five Guys - Little Bacon Cheeseburger "all the way": Mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomato, ketchup, mustard, grilled onions and mushrooms, Applewood smoked bacon on the 5 Guys Bun.

2/6 Phillips Avenue Diner - Philly Cheesesteak Burger: Ground beef stuffed with pepper jack cheese and topped with green peppers, sautéed onions and cheese whiz on a 4 egg bun. Served with choice of side.

3/6 JL Beers - The Commander in Beef: Pastrami, sauerkraut, stone ground mustard, bread and butter pickles, Swiss and American cheeses.



4/6 Ode To Food & Drinks - Cubano Burger: 7 oz house ground ribeye/sirloin blend, grilled to order & topped w/ 2 oz house smoked pork loin, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, sliced green apple & apple mustard aioli on a toasted egg bun & garnished w/ a tostone (fried plantain). Comes with the side of your choice.

5/6 The Market - “White Buffalo” Burger: Fresh ground Bison patty topped with sharp white cheddar, white truffle aioli, caramelized onion garlic, honey smoked bacon and radish microgreens, all on a grilled potato bun! The Market is partnering with these great local farmers: Windstone Buffalo Co., Witt’s End Farms, Cradle to Grave Apiary, Valley Side Cheese, Sweetgrass Farms, and MycoGreen Organics.

6/6 Wiley’s Tavern - Bloody Mary Burger: 1/2 lb 100% fresh Angus beef patty, marinated in bloody mary mix, with all the fixings. The patty is blended with green olives, red onion and a special blend of spices, topped with smoked cheddar, salami, bacon, and sliced pickles. Drizzled with a vodka tomato pepper sauce on an everything toasted bun, served with Wiley's house chips.

SIOUX FALLS – Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. presents the fourth annual Downtown Burger Battle promotion, which kicks off on Monday, January 2, and continues through January 31, 2017.

Seven downtown restaurants will compete in this year’s battle with a specialty burger, which the public can order and rate in five different categories: Patty, Toppings, Bun, Presentation, and Value.

Past Burger Battle champs include: JL Beers “Humpty Dumpty” (2014), Skelly’s Pub “Truffled Leek and Creamy Blue Cheese Burger” (2015), and The Market “Market Charcuterie Burger” (2016).

This year’s contenders include:

The Phillips Avenue Diner

The Market

Ode To Food & Drinks

CRAVE Restaurant

JL Beers

Wiley’s Tavern

Five Guys Burgers & Fries

Entry into a prize drawing will be awarded each time customers turn in their rate card for a featured burger at any of the seven participating restaurants. The prize is a gift card to all seven restaurants, and the drawing will be held at the conclusion of the promotion.

Customers can also enter to win one restaurant gift card in weekly drawings by posting a photo of a featured burger to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag with the restaurant name and #BurgerBattle17.