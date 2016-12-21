Frederick McAbee Agrees To 50 Years In Prison

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Sioux Falls has agreed to serve at least 50 years in state prison.

42-year-old Frederick McAbee pled guilty to second degree rape and commission of a felony rape with a firearm in Minnehaha County court this afternoon.

McAbee was originally charged with 16 counts including attempted murder and kidnapping.

But some of those accusations will be dropped in McAbee’s upcoming sentencing, in exchange for his guilty plea today.

The charges he’s admitted to stem from an incident back in November 2015.

Prosecutors say McAbee picked up a female victim from school, raped her and forced her to ingest cocaine.

McAbee could serve 25 more years in addition to his 50 year sentence depending on his behavior in prison.

He’s already serving 9 years behind bars for raping a Pipestone woman, just hours after the Sioux Falls incident.

“That will be something that the judge can consider at the time of the sentencing,” says Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan. “The judges can run them concurrent or consecutive, so we’ll have to see what the judge does in this case.”

In court Wednesday, McAbee told the judge that he does not remember much of the incident because of heavy drug use, but he doesn’t dispute what the 14-year-old told police.

He’ll be sentenced within the next couple of months.