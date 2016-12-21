Sioux Falls Fareway Stores Provide 500 Turkeys To Feeding South Dakota

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Fareway Stores, Inc. provided a donation today of three pallets of turkeys to Feeding South Dakota in Sioux Falls. The contribution was made to help brighten spirits this holiday season for those that are food insecure.

“We are so proud to work with Feeding South Dakota to provide this donation in advance of the holiday season,” said B.J. Van Der Linden, Fareway Supervisor. “Their commitment to eliminate hunger is an outstanding mission, and we hope this donation will make a positive impact.”

According to Feeding South Dakota, one out of every eight individuals in South Dakota is food insecure, and one out of every six children is at-risk of going hungry. Nearly fifty percent of the people served by Feeding South Dakota are children and infants, and more than 90,000 individuals utilize the Food Pantry Program annually.

“We greatly appreciate Fareway’s generous donation of 500 turkeys,” said Matt Gassen, Feeding South Dakota CEO. “Meat proteins are often difficult to secure, and they are a highly sought-after part of a nutritious diet, not to mention a key centerpiece during the holiday season.”