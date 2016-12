Coyotes Fall At #7 Gonzaga

Flack, Mooney lead USD

by Mark Ovenden

Tyler Flack and Matt Mooney each scored 13 points, but the Coyotes were no match for 7th-ranked Gonzaga. The Zags rolled to a 102-65 win. USD drops to 9-6 on the season in Craig Smith’s 3rd season as head coach and 40-40 overall during his tenure.