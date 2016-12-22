Jodi Fick Named Director of Siouxland Libraries

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Jodi Fick has been appointed the new Director of Siouxland Libraries. Fick has served as Assistant Director since 2007.

“Siouxland Libraries has such a solid foundation right now, and Jodi and the library team will build upon that success. Great things to come and Jodi will lead the charge,” says Mayor Mike Huether.

Fick served as Assistant Director of Minnehaha County Rural Public Library from 1990 until 1995. When the Sioux Falls Public Library and the Minnehaha County Rural Public Library systems merged to become Siouxland Libraries, she assumed the role of Senior Librarian, supervising all rural branches, bookmobiles, and outreach services.

She later was promoted to Assistant Director for Technical and Extension Services and led the department as Interim Library Director in 2011. Her areas of responsibility have included budget management and supervising the System Support Division, eight rural library branches, and the Bookmobile.

Fick has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Secondary Education from Augustana College and a Master of Science in Library and Information Management from Emporia State University, Emporia, KS. She also has advanced knowledge of automated library systems.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Siouxland Libraries! I’ve been a part of this organization for more than 20 years, and I’m proud to continue the legacy. My goals include improving efficiencies across the department and focusing on the entire customer experience to increase hospitality in all 13 of our branches,” says Fick.

Siouxland Libraries is a collaboration between the City of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County. The Director of Siouxland Libraries is appointed by the Mayor and subject to the advice and consent of the City Council. Mary Johns, the former Director, retired in August.

Fick was recommended by a search committee comprised of Jean Beddow, Library Board of Trustees Board Chair; Monique Christensen, Senior Librarian; Carey Deaver, Minnehaha County Human Resources Director; Jane Hannestad, City of Sioux Falls Human Resources Manager; Wanda Harris, citizen representative and Human Resources professional; and Dick Kelly, Minnehaha County Commissioner. The Library Board of Trustees also recommended Fick’s appointment to Mayor Huether. If approved by the City Council, Fick will start her new role at the end of January 2017.