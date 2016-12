Leighton To Play College Football At USD

MADISON STANDOUT TO PLAY FOR COYOTES

by Mark Ovenden

Madison’s Mason Leighton had his best games in Vermillion at the Dakotadome. So it came as no surprise when he tweeted his intentions to become a Coyote. The Bulldogs receiver was back to back Joe Robbie MVP in the state 11-A title games scoring a trio of times in each game.