At Nearly $688 Million, Sioux Falls Shatters Building Permit Record For The Fourth Consecutive Year

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls City officials today announced a fourth record-breaking year of construction values. The construction valuation for building permits issued by

City of Sioux Falls Building Services in 2016 reached $687,993,493 by 12 noon on Wednesday, December 21. Last year’s (2015) record was $676.3 million, and the previous record set in 2014 was $619.5 million. The total in 2013 was $588.2 million.

Projects creating this year’s record include the Graystone Heights apartments, Grand Living apartments, the downtown Washington Square mixed-use project, the Avera Medical Building West, Cars for Sale’s new campus, Touchmark at All Saints’ expansion, University Hills No. 2 apartments, Sioux Falls Ford’s new location, South Pointe Townhomes, and The Shoppes at Lake Lorraine.

“Investors, builders and dreamers have so much confidence in Sioux Falls right now, and our record construction numbers prove that big time!” says Mayor Mike Huether.

This year’s record was driven in part by a record number of dwelling units. So far in 2016, a total of 2,548 dwelling units have been permitted in Sioux Falls. This includes 1,501 apartment units, 351 townhome units, 688 single-family structures, and eight others. Six of the top ten highest value building permits in 2016 included dwelling units, and most were large apartment buildings. The previous record was 2,056 dwelling units, set in 2014.

“Again in 2016, building is taking place in every area of Sioux Falls. When people invest in additional residential spaces, it’s a good indicator that Sioux Falls is a place people want to put down roots and enjoy a high quality of life,” says Mike Cooper, Director of Planning and Building Services.