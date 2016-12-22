Sanford Profile in the KDLT Kitchen: Healthy Holiday Eating Tips

Lead Dietitian for profile Alyssa Sorenson joined us in the KDLT Kitchen

by Anndrea Anderson

Christmas is quickly approaching and with numerous holiday parties, family gatherings, and of course, you can’t forget the desserts, it’s hard to stay on track with eating healthy for the holidays.

“Swapping” is a good method to use when it comes to holiday dining. Swap buttery mashed potatoes for baked sweet potatoes. Swap sugary eggnog for seltzer water with a squeeze of lemon. Swap hearty meat and cheese trays for veggies and hummus dip and shrimp. Simple swaps can cut sugar, save calories, and lead you through a healthy holiday season.

More information can be found here: https://www.profileplan.net/blog/