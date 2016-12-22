Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Gives Holiday Gifts To Hospitalized Children

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Firefighters Association members are partnering again this holiday season to provide gifts for those children who unfortunately have to spend the holidays in the hospital.

Firefighters will go shopping at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 23, at Lewis Drug on 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue to collect toys.

On Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, Santa, Fire Engine No. 9, and firefighters will deliver toys to Avera, Sanford, LifeScape, and Avera Behavioral Health Center to spread some holiday cheer and provide a gift to those children who are in the hospital this holiday season. Santa and crew will leave Fire Station No. 9 at 9 a.m.

The money used to purchase toys was raised through the Step Up for Heroes event.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association wish you a safe and happy holiday season.