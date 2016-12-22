Sioux Falls Police Labor Contract Negotiations Still Not Resolved

Negotiations To Continue With Fact Finding Hearing In Mid-January

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The Fraternal Order of Police (F.O.P.) Labor Union Council and members of the City’s negotiating team met with an administrative law judge (ALJ) from the South Dakota Department of Labor for a conciliation meeting, to attempt to resolve the current labor contract dispute after the City of Sioux Falls “final and best” offer which had been voted down by 95% of the Police Officers and Sergeants Union earlier this year.

According to the ALJ, the conciliation was considered a failure due to the City of Sioux Falls being unwilling to move from their position and final offer of a 1.5% cost of living adjustment for 2017 and 2018. The F.O.P. Labor Union’s final offer to the City of Sioux Falls was requesting only a 3% cost of living adjustment for each year.

As part of the negotiation process, the next step is a fact finding hearing conducted by the Department of Labor which will occur in mid-January.

The Fraternal Order of Police Labor Union is hopeful that a resolution can be reached that the Union membership can agree to, which takes into consideration recruitment and retention concerns addressed by the Labor Council during the lengthy negotiation process.