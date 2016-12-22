Siouxland Libraries To Offer Braille And Talking Books

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The South Dakota State Library’s Braille and Talking Book Program has established an audio book depository at the following Siouxland Libraries branches: Brandon, Caille, Crooks, Downtown, Oak View, Prairie West, and Ronning.

Books, available on digital cartridges, can be mailed directly to a participant’s home, or checked out at participating Siouxland Libraries branches. Prospective customers can borrow a digital machine and books to try out the service. Registered customers can borrow books and a machine if their player isn’t operating correctly. There is no charge for this service.

The depository is for people with a visual impairment that prevents them from seeing print, a physical disability that makes it impossible to hold materials and/or turn pages, or a learning disability caused by an organic dysfunction.

To receive the service, individuals must register with the State Library Braille and Talking Book Program. Registration materials are available at participating Siouxland Libraries branches. Once registered, individuals will receive their own audio book player.

Participants can select and download books from an online catalog to a USB-standard flash drive or blank digital cartridge. Books can also be downloaded to an Apple or Android device (excluding Kindle Fire) using the BARD mobile app. Siouxland Libraries staff can also assist in downloading books.

To learn more about the audio book collection, contact Siouxland Libraries at 367-8700 or the South Dakota State Library Braille and Talking Book Program at 800-423-6665.