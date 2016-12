Skyforce Improve To 11-3 With Win Over Santa Cruz

FORCE WIN AGAIN AT PENTAGON

by Mark Ovenden

Keith Benson scored 23 points and Jabril Trawick 22 as the Skyforce beat the Santa Cruz Warriors 112-107 Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. They improved to 11-3 for the season and remain unbeaten at home. 6 players were in double figures for Nevada Smith’s team which plays at Iowa Friday and returns home for the annual Christmas day game.