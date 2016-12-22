Two Men Arrested For Using Counterfeit Bills At SF Business

by Jill Johnson

Two men were arrested after trying to use counterfeit bills at a Sioux Falls business.

Thirty-seven-year-old Senthong Noy Phiengsai and 29-year-old Brendan Xaysee Kue are charged with possession of a forged instrument, which is a felony. Police say the men were playing video lottery at a business on North Potsdam Avenue, near East Benson Road and East 39th Street North on Wednesday evening.

Police say one of men exchanged a fake $20 bill with the clerk twice after claiming his money wouldn’t work in the machine. The other reportedly gave the clerk three $20 bills in exchange for fives.

The clerk called police after noticing that the serial numbers on the bills were the same. The men were still there when police arrived.

