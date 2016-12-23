24-Year-Old Man Dies In Fatal Crash Near Brandon

by Adel Toay

Police-Lights-Highway-jpg

BRANDON , S.D. – A 24-year-old man died Friday in a one-vehicle crash east of Brandon.

The person’s name is not being released pending notification of family members.

A 2007 GMC Yukon Denali was eastbound on Interstate 90 and had just merged onto the Valley Springs exit ramp when the driver lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He later died of his injuries at a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Fire and Rescue and Avera Careflight

