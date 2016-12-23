CJ Ham Moved To Active Roster Of Minnesota Vikings

by Mark Ovenden

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Vikings on Friday announced that rookie cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been placed on injured reserve and rookie running back C.J. Ham has been signed to the 53-man roster.

Alexander appeared in 13 games this season on special teams and as a reserve. The 2016 second-round pick totaled six tackles (five solo), one pass breakup and one special teams tackle.

Ham originally joined the Vikings during rookie camp on a tryout basis and signed to the practice squad after final roster cuts. The Minnesota native prepped at Duluth Denfeld High School and played at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he totaled 2,662 rushing yards, 949 receiving yards and 35 total touchdowns in 43 games.

Minnesota (7-7) visits Green Bay (8-6) on Saturday.