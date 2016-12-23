Dollar Loan Center Buildings For Sale

by Adel Toay

1/2

2/2

SIOUX FALLS – Another sure sign that pay day loan millionaire Chuck Brennan is pulling out of South Dakota, his Dollar Loan Center buildings in Sioux Falls are now up for sale.

The sign at the historic loop center on 10th street is no longer advertising concerts at the Badlands Pawn Shop, it is now a giant “For Sale” sign. We could not find the property listed with any of the commercial real estate companies in town but the sign out front is listing a $6.2 million price tag.

The 3 buildings, including the former Brennan Rock & Roll Academy sit on more than two acres.

The Dollar Loan Center on 41st street also has a sign that says it is for sale, the asking price is $1.25 million. 10 of the 80 Dollar Loan Center stores are located in South Dakota. We called the number on the listing and got a Dollar Loan Center representative who said she could not comment.

Stores in Yankton and Mitchell are also listed as closed.