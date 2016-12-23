Family Displaced After Apparent Grilling Accident Starts Fire

Garage burns, flames spread to home near Harrisburg

by Kelsie Passolt

HARRISBURG, S.D. – A family is displaced Thursday after their home caught on fire.

Crews were called out to West Willow Street, near the Harrisburg exit on I-29 around 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials say they found a garage burning.

The fire spread to the house, but, for the most part, there was only smoke and water damage to the home.

Authorities say the homeowner was grilling some hamburgers in his garage.

When he went inside the house briefly, it appears a hose broke on the man’s propane tank and grill, starting the fire.

He, his son and a friend all got out of the house safely.

The Red Cross helped the family find a place to stay for the night.