Gerry Ineligible For Bowl Game

NATE GERRY WON'T PLAY IN MUSIC CITY BOWL FOR HUSKERS

by Mark Ovenden

Former SF Washington standout Nate Gerry was ruled academically ineligible Thursday by the University of Nebraska and won’t travel with the team for the Music City Bowl and what would have been his final college football game. Gerry was just named a 3rd team All-American and finished as the 2nd all-time leading interceptor for the Huskers. He will almost certainly be playing in the NFL next season after a stellar career in Lincoln.