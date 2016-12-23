Outdoor Skating Rinks To Open In Sioux Falls

Limited hours during holiday weekend

by Kelsie Passolt

If you’re looking to get outdoors with the kids this holiday weekend, Sioux Falls’ outdoor ice skating rinks open Friday.

The city is home to six outdoor ice-skating rinks. They open Friday at 1 p.m., weather permitting. You can skate for a few hours on Christmas Eve as well, from 1-4 p.m. The rinks are closed Christmas Day. But, they open back up after that, the city has released a schedule with hours of operation till January 2nd.

December 23: 1-9 p.m.

December 24: 1-4 p.m.

December 25: Closed

December 26-January 1: 1-9 p.m.

January 2: 1-8 p.m.

The rinks are located at the parks listed below:

Campus Park

26th Street and Summit Avenue

Frank Olson Park

16th Street and Grandview Avenue

McKennan Park

21st Street and Third Avenue

Memorial Park

26th Street and Sertoma Avenue

Sherman Park

15th Street and Kiwanis Avenue

Tuthill Park

South Cliff Avenue, southeast of I-229

According to the city, each ice rink has a warming house, concessions, and skate rentals available. Skate rental prices are $1 for skaters 17 and younger, $3 for adults 18-54 and $2 for seniors 55 and older. Children 6 years old and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years old or older.

For more information, call 605-367-8222 or head to www.siouxfalls.org/ice-rinks.