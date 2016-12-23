Outdoor Skating Rinks To Open In Sioux Falls
Limited hours during holiday weekend
If you’re looking to get outdoors with the kids this holiday weekend, Sioux Falls’ outdoor ice skating rinks open Friday.
The city is home to six outdoor ice-skating rinks. They open Friday at 1 p.m., weather permitting. You can skate for a few hours on Christmas Eve as well, from 1-4 p.m. The rinks are closed Christmas Day. But, they open back up after that, the city has released a schedule with hours of operation till January 2nd.
December 23: 1-9 p.m.
December 24: 1-4 p.m.
December 25: Closed
December 26-January 1: 1-9 p.m.
January 2: 1-8 p.m.
The rinks are located at the parks listed below:
Campus Park
26th Street and Summit Avenue
Frank Olson Park
16th Street and Grandview Avenue
McKennan Park
21st Street and Third Avenue
Memorial Park
26th Street and Sertoma Avenue
Sherman Park
15th Street and Kiwanis Avenue
Tuthill Park
South Cliff Avenue, southeast of I-229
According to the city, each ice rink has a warming house, concessions, and skate rentals available. Skate rental prices are $1 for skaters 17 and younger, $3 for adults 18-54 and $2 for seniors 55 and older. Children 6 years old and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years old or older.
For more information, call 605-367-8222 or head to www.siouxfalls.org/ice-rinks.