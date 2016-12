SDSU Women Win Big At Wichita State

THOMPSON, GUEBERT PACE JACKS

by Mark Ovenden

Ellie Thompson scored 23 points and grabbed 7 rebounds and Madison Guebert had 20 as the Jackrabbits were 78-58 winners at Wichita State Wednesday night to improve to 9-3. Keri Young also scored a dozen for SDSU.