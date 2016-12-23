SF Employee’s Retirement System Announce Vacancy – Board Of Trustees

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The Employee’s Retirement System has announced a vacancy to the Board of Trustees.

This Board is responsible for the administration, management, and proper operation of the Employee’s Retirement System per Chapter 39 of the City’s Code of Ordinances.

The trustee vacancy is open to a resident of the city who is not an official or employee of the City and whose membership on the Board of Trustees creates no conflict of interest. This position is Board-elected and will complete the term of a trustee who resigned. The term for this vacancy will end on February 4, 2019. Regular term lengths are four years. The Board meets on a quarterly basis, and holds special meetings as needed.

Interested persons should have a strong commitment to public service with experience in the financial business sector and be a registered voter of Sioux Falls.

To apply, log on to www.siouxfalls.org/boards-commissions to download the application for appointment form. For more information, please contact Angie Uthe in Human Resources at 367-8740.