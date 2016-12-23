South Dakota Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of 18-Month-Old

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A Minnehaha County grand jury has indicted a 36-year-old man for the death of his 18-month-old stepson in southeastern South Dakota.

Keith Cornett is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, and child abuse. He remains jailed on $2 million cash-only bail. An arraignment date has not been scheduled.

Authorities were called to a Dell Rapids home earlier this month where they found Hayden Wigton unresponsive with traumatic injuries. The toddler could not be revived. An autopsy found six blows to the child’s head and bite marks.

Authorities say Cornett and his wife had been staying at the home with a couple who was renting the house.