South Dakota Seeks To Strip Sanctuary Of Wild Horses

by Adel Toay

LANTRY, S.D. – A South Dakota board has taken the first step toward finding new homes for hundreds of wild horses from a troubled sanctuary in the north-central part of the state.

The Rapid City Journal reports the South Dakota Animal Industry Board authorized their attorney Thursday to seek a court order to transfer horses owned by the nonprofit International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros to the ownership of another suitable caretaker.

A public complaint led to the impoundment of over 800 horses in October at the organization’s ranch near Lantry. A state-employed veterinarian found that the horses were suffering from neglect.

About 270 have been sold or adopted since. The horses are still under the organization’s ownership, but authorities in Dewey and Ziebach counties have been caring for the horses at the expense of the counties’ taxpayers.