State Officials Are Reminding Drivers To Slow Down This Weekend

by Adel Toay

SOUTH DAKOTA – State officials are reminding drivers to slow down when traveling during icy conditions this weekend.

The State Department of Transportation says snow plows will be on duty as needed. Motorist should watch for changing road conditions and other factors like black ice. Drivers are asked to slow down, turn off cruise control, and of course fasten their seatbelts.

Before traveling, you can check road conditions at safetravelusa.com/sd or by dialing 511.