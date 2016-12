Vikings Have Hope, Barely!

MINNESOTA VIKINGS MUST WIN AT GREEN BAY AND GET HELP

by Mark Ovenden

It doesn’t look good for the Minnesota Vikings who have the slimmest of chances at making the NFL playoffs. After a promising 5-0 start, they have fallen to 7-7 with 2 games left including Saturday at Green Bay. They must beat the Packers and hope for big-time help. And with Aaron Rodgers heating up (4 straight wins) it doesn’t look good for Mike Zimmer’s team.