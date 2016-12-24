ENTRINGER CLASSIC: Flandreau Hands Deubrook First Loss

Fliers Defeat Dolphins 64-43

by Zach Borg

COLMAN, S.D. — The Flandreau Fliers handed the Deubrook Dolphins their first loss in five games, beating them 64-43 in the 19th Entringer Girls’ Basketball Classic in Colman on Friday afternoon.

Hannah Parsley scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the Fliers win. Kylie Bertram added 14 and Kathy Parsley scored 10.

Emily Koenig led Deubrook with 14 points. Courtney Bauman put in 12 and Kylee DeBeer scored 10.

