ENTRINGER CLASSIC: Hamlin Edges Dell Rapids

Chargers Win 52-48

by Zach Borg

COLMAN, S.D. — The Hamlin Chargers won the final game of the 19th Entringer Girls’ Basketball Classic, defeating Dell Rapids 52-48 on Friday evening in Colman.

Brynn Alfson led the Chargers with 12 points and Lexi Wadsworth added 11.

Dell Rapids Aspen Hansen led all scorers with 13. Arial Hoffman and Jayda Knuppe each scored 12.

