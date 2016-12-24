ENTRINGER CLASSIC: Madison Fends Off Castlewood Rally

Lady Bulldogs Win 49-42

by Zach Borg

COLMAN, S.D. — Despite seeing their 15 point lead trimmed to three, the Madison Bulldogs where able to hold off the Castlewood Warriors 49-42 in the 19th Entringer Girls’ Basketball Classic in Colman on Friday afternoon.

Jessi Giles led Madison with 15 points while teammate Nicole Brown was named game MVP with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Castlewood, who suffered their first loss in five games, got 13 points from Abbey Strait and 11 from Alayna Benike.

