ENTRINGER CLASSIC: Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Blocks Garretson

Raiders Win Defensive Battle 41-25

by Zach Borg

COLMAN, S.D. — The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders defeated the Garretson Blue Dragons 41-25 at the Entringer Classic on Friday afternoon in Colman.

Joie Spier led the Raiders with 15 points and 8 rebounds while Abby Stratton scored 12. Kindra Clark led the Blue Dragons with 12 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!