Report: Ex-USF Coach Kalen DeBoer Heading To Fresno State

Currently Offensive Coordinator At Eastern Michigan

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The rise up the ranks of Sioux Falls alum and former Cougar head football coach Kalen DeBoer is reportedly continuing tonight.

Football Scoop.com is reporting that DeBoer will leave his post as offensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan for the same job at Fresno State under new head coach Jeff Tedford. Eastern Michigan just wrapped up their season today with a 24-20 loss to Old Dominion in the Bahamas Bowl to finish 7-6. Under DeBoer the Eagles are 35th in all of FBS in total offense, averaging almost 454 total yards per game.

That sounds familiar to Coo fans, who saw DeBoer lead the potent USF first as offensive coordinator from 2000-to-2004 and then as head coach from 2005 to 2009. As head coach he went 67-3, winning three NAIA National Championships.

DeBoer did interview for the USD head coaching job last year that eventually went to Bob Nielson.