Scoreboard Friday, December 23rd

Scores For Friday, December 23, 2016

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23RD, 2016

NHL
Wild 7, New York Rangers 4

NBA
Sacramento 109, Timberwolves 105

NBA D-League
Skyforce 103, Iowa 84

H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sisseton 56, Mobridge 32

H.S. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
19th Entringer Classic @ Colman
Deuel 64, Lake Preston 40

Flandreau 64, Deubrook 43

Estelline 47, Arlington 42

Colman-Egan 46, Dell Rapids St. Mary 29

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41, Garretson 25

Madison 49, Castlewood 42

Chester 46, Elkton/Lake Benton 45

Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids 48

