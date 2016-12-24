SF Man Arrested After Running From Police During Routine Traffic Stop

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls man was arrested Thursday night for trying to run away from police during a routine traffic stop.

Police were trying to stop 24-Year-Old Kevin Bass at 33rd and South Western Ave. for being in a car connected to a prior assault. When the car went north on Lyndale Ave. the driver side door opened and Bass took off.

The car was eventually stopped by a snowbank and after running through several neighborhoods police were able to catch and arrest Bass.