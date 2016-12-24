Skyforce Slam Energy

Sioux Falls Wins At Iowa 103-84

by Zach Borg

DES MOINES, IA —  Briante Weber scored 24 points while Keith Benson scored 18 and pulled down 18 rebounds to lead the Sioux Falls Skyforce to a 103-84 win over the Iowa Energy on Friday night in Des Moines.

Ike Nwamu scored 16, Jabril Trawick had 15 and Henry Walker had 11.

The 12-3 Skyforce return to the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday for their annual Christmas Day game against Northern Arizona at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Related Post

Skyforce Stop Stars To Maintain Perfect Home Start
Pentagon Gives Skyforce College Type Of Homecourt ...
Skyforce Win Matinee At Long Island
Skyforce Sock Spurs

You Might Also Like