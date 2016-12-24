Skyforce Slam Energy

Sioux Falls Wins At Iowa 103-84

by Zach Borg

DES MOINES, IA — Briante Weber scored 24 points while Keith Benson scored 18 and pulled down 18 rebounds to lead the Sioux Falls Skyforce to a 103-84 win over the Iowa Energy on Friday night in Des Moines.

Ike Nwamu scored 16, Jabril Trawick had 15 and Henry Walker had 11.

The 12-3 Skyforce return to the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday for their annual Christmas Day game against Northern Arizona at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!