Ham Suits Up For Vikings, But They Lose At Green Bay

VIKINGS ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFFS AT GREEN BAY

by Mark Ovenden

Former Augustana RB C.J. Ham suited up for the Minnesota Vikings Saturday in Green Bay. But Aaron Rodgers had a monster day as the Packers won their 5th straight with a convincing 38-25 win over Minnesota. Jordy Nelson caught a pair of TD passes in the first half and Rodgers threw for 4 and ran for a 5th. The Packers now control their destiny and can win the division with a victoiry next week. The Vikings got off to a 5-0 start and are now 7-8. They are the first team since 1993 to be the last unbeaten team in the season and not make the playoffs. Adam Thielen had a career day for the Vikes catching 12 passes for 202 yards and 2 scores. Sam Bradford went over 300 yards and threw for 3 touchdowns in the loss.