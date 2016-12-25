Mark’s Buddies Offer Congrats On 20 Years At KDLT

AN EARLY CHRISTMAS SURPRISE FOR MARK!

by Mark Ovenden

We won’t actually open presents in the Ovenden house until January 1st when the whole family can be together. But I got an early present from members of my other family during the newscast on Christmas Eve. Thanks to Clay Matvick, Ryan Sweeter, Jason Anschutz and Zach Borg for their kind words. It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years at KDLT…it’s flown by. But it’s been a blast thanks to friends like these. Thanks again for all you guys did over the years to make my time at KDLT so enjoyable. Merry Christmas everybody! 🙂

