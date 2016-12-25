Section of Busy Street Closes After Water Main Break

Crews working to repair water main break

by Kelsie Passolt

A water main break closes lanes on a busy road in eastern Sioux Falls.

City officials say northbound and southbound lanes of Cliff Avenue closed Saturday from 17th Street to 20th Street. Drivers have been detoured to 7th Avenue. A water main broke, and city crews are repairing the main. Traffic will be restored to at least one lane of traffic in each direction once repairs are finished. A more permanent repair is expected to be made to the road’s pavement next week.