Skyforce Christmas Day Game Tradition Continues

Sioux Falls Hosts 27th Game In Last 28 Years On Christmas

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Skyforce will play for the 27th time in the last 28 years on Christmas Day tonight when they host the Northern Arizona Suns at 7:00 PM at the Sanford Pentagon.

Once upon a time it sounded crazy to play on Christmas. But thanks to the way the city has embraced the team and vice versa, it’s become one of the team’s hottest tickets every year.

And occasionally it’s a showcase for players to the NBA. One year ago DeAndre Liggins started on Christmas Day for the Skyforce, and today he started for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their game!

Sioux Falls has won the last three Christmas Day games in a row.