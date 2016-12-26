24-Year-Old Man Identified In Valley Springs Crash

by Adel Toay

BRANDON , S.D. – A Valley Springs, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday in a one-vehicle crash east of Brandon.

Corey Johansen, 24, was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon Denali was eastbound on Interstate 90. The vehicle had just merged onto the Valley Springs exit ramp when the driver lost control on the ice-covered road. The vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

Johansen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He later died of his injuries at a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Fire and Rescue and Avera Careflight.

