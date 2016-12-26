I-90 Reopened To Traffic Between Rapid City To Vivian

Travel Caution For Icy/Snow Packed Roads

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. – State officials have reopened I-90 in both directions from Rapid City to Vivian. I-90 is now completely open to traffic, but motorists are cautioned that winter driving conditions still exist..

Icy, snow-packed roads and strong winds causing limited visibility at times are still creating very difficult travel conditions with reduced speeds along I-90, especially from Wall east.

Many No Travel Advisories are still posted in northwestern, north central and northeast parts of the state.

Motorists are encouraged to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd, by downloading the SDDOT511 app or by calling 5-1-1 before heading out.

Officials are asking motorists to exercise patience if travelling this afternoon. Slow down, wear your seatbelt, leave extra space between vehicles, have a winter emergency kit, a fully charged cell phone and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.