I-90 Reopened Vivian to Chamberlain; No Travel Advised in NW, Central & Parts of NE S.D.

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. – State officials have reopened Interstate 90 from Vivian to Chamberlain in central South Dakota. Motorists are cautioned that icy, snow-packed roads and strong winds are still creating difficult travel conditions along I-90, especially in western South Dakota.

I-90 remained CLOSED in both directions from Vivian to the Wyoming border until further notice. Please do not anticipate it opening and sit on the Interstate, this will delay crews getting their work done and creates a safety hazard for all motorists.

In northwest and central South Dakota, north of I-90, roadway conditions are still very treacherous with road blockages and no travel advisories due to drifting snow, downed power lines and visibility less than one-eight of a mile. Highway 83 from I-90 to Pierre is still very slippery with sustained winds more than 40 mph.

Officials are also cautioning drivers in the northeastern part of the state that morning snowfall and strong winds of 30-40 mph with gusts upwards of 50 mph will continue to make travel difficult, especially for semi-trucks and other high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service has extended the blizzard warning to northeastern South Dakota and moved the timeframe back to end sometime later this afternoon.

Motorists are encouraged to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd, downloading the SDDOT511 app or by calling 5-1-1 before heading out.

Officials are asking motorists to use extreme caution when traveling today and postpone travel until roadways are open & advisories are lifted. When travelling, sure to slow down, wear your seatbelt, leave extra space between vehicles, have a winter emergency kit, a fully charged cell phone and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.