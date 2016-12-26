Badlands National Park To Expand Area Where Bison Range

by Adel Toay

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Badlands National Park in South Dakota is expanding bison rangeland in the north unit by more than 35 square miles after a yearlong stewardship and environmental impact plan was finalized.

Park officials tell the Rapid City Journal that one of the reasons for the expansion is to give visitors more opportunities to view the animals and provide for a better park experience.

Badlands superintendent Mike Pflaum says more than 90 percent of the park’s visitors never see a bison.

The expansion plan comes during a year when injuries to people from bison spiked at Custer State Park, which is about 90 miles west of Badlands National Park. Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming also had at least five incidents of bison attacks this year.