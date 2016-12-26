Best Sports Soundbites Of 2016

A look back at some of the most memorable interviews from the year that was

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — KDLT Sports’ look back at the Best of 2016 continues tonight with the top soundbites of the year. They are the moments when we handed the microphone to the coaches and players and they told us their story in a memorable or unique way.

TOP FIVE:

#5-FORMER MENS’ BASKETBALL COACH BOBBY KNIGHT ON THE 2016 NBA FINALS WHILE AT THE 2016 SANFORD/HYVEE LEGENDS-“The Finals of what? I don’t even know who plays in the NBA. Are you not particularly interested in the NBA? No I have no interest in the NBA. Why not? Why? I’d rather go fishing, rather play golf.”

#4 TIE-AUGUSTANA’S ALEX RICHTER ON WINNING THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP-“Unbelievable. I’m so proud of this team and everyone with the whole Dan injury and everything. We battled a lot of adversity like you said and we’re national champs baby!”

#4 TIE-SDSU’S IAN THEISEN ON WINNING THE SUMMIT LEAGUE TITLE AGAINST NDSU ONE YEAR AFTER LOSING TO THEM-“Absolutely amazing. One year ago today we got our hearts broken, we returned the favor this time. Returned the favor.”

#3-FORMER USF FOOTBALL COACH JED STUGART AFTER THEIR SEASON ENDING PLAYOFF -“Seniors, the career you’ve had here, it’s amazing when you look at what you’ve accomplished. We said that God prepares us for things all the time, and for this next class coming up, it’s going to prepare us again. I just love you and I’m proud of you and you guys fought your tails off. There’s no need to sit around and do the what ifs and wonders because you fought your tails off.”

#2-USD MENS’ BASKETBALL COACH CRAIG SMITH SURPRISING WALKON LOGAN POWER WITH A SCHOLARSHIP-“And then probably the biggest highlight for me will be the fact that Logan Power has just earned a scholarship today. There’s never a guarantee, and all you guarantee him is an opportunity and you just don’t know. You don’t know. They might be here for four years, five years and never get a scholarship. They might be here for two or three and they get rewarded because they earn it. And there’s no doubt I think every guy would tell you that Logan’s earned this scholarship.”

#1-WASHINGTON’S WILL GREVLOS TALKING ABOUT HIS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF TEAM AS THEY PHOTOBOMB HIM-“I would say it’s the team. Just have great guys on the team and we just all played great and it’s just awesome that we all performed and could get the state title!”