Christmas Structure Fire In Central Sioux Falls

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – On Sunday, December 25, 2016, at approximately 9:47 p.m., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 5401 West 14th Street. The home owners called 911.

Fire units arrived on scene to find smoke and flames visible from the garage and attached home. Fire crews extinguished the fire in approximately 50 minutes, and there were no civilian or responders injuries. The house suffered serious fire and smoke damage.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 4 support vehicles, 8 fire trucks, and 36 firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Sioux Falls Fire was assisted by South Dakota Air Guard Crash Fire, Sioux Falls Police, Paramedics Plus Ambulance, MidAmerican Energy, Xcel Energy and the Red Cross.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to make sure their residence has smoke detectors and to test them regularly.