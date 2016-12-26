Crews Respond to Hog Barns On Fire

Flames engulf hog buildings in Crooks

by Kelsie Passolt

Fire crews responded to two hog barns on fire Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., fire crews got to the scene at 255th Street and 470th Avenue in Crooks. Multiple emergency crews were on scene, including Crooks Fire and Minnehaha County. According to Metro Communications, firefighters found two buildings on fire. We’re told that the structures are hog buildings. Details are limited. There’s no word on what caused the fire, or whether there are any injuries to people or animals. We’ll bring you the latest information as we get it.