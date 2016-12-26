Ethanol Plant Opening In Iowa June 2018

by Adel Toay

IOWA – A new ethanol plant is set to open in southwest Iowa under an agreement between Cass County officials and a private company.

The plant northwest of Atlantic is expected to bring at least 49 jobs to the area. Construction is set to begin in early next year, with the plan opening around June 2018.

Elite Octane will spend nearly 200-million dollars on the project and the plant will produce about 120 million gallons of ethanol per year. The plant will be one of 21 in the state that produces at least 100 million gallons a year.